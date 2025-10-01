MOTORSPORT
Entries open for Simola Hillclimb 2026
The 16th edition of the Knysna event has additional classes
01 October 2025 - 13:44
Entries have opened for the 16th Simola Hillclimb, which takes place in Knysna from April 30 to May 3 2026. Racers compete against the clock for the fastest times up the tight and twisty 1.9km Simola Hill in various classes.
The Simola Hillclimb is an invitational event with all requests for invitation submitted at wwww.simolahillclimb.com (wwww.simolahillclimb.com). Applications close on January 31 2026 and the accepted drivers will receive their invitations to participate by February 14...
