The entry-level models of the Toyota Starlet range now benefit from additional airbags and increased service plans. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA is offering the entry-level Starlet and Starlet Cross models with enhanced safety systems and increased service plans.
The Xi and Xs grades of the Starlet hatch and the Xs grades of the Starlet Cross benefit from the addition of side and curtain airbags as standard.
The entire Starlet range also welcomes a four-service/60,000km service plan as standard — up from the previous three-service/45,000km offer. The factory warranty remains three years/100,000km.
The Starlet, a badge-engineered Suzuki Baleno, was launched in 2020 as a replacement to the ageing Etios range. A facelifted model with comprehensive exterior, interior and engine updates was introduced in 2022.
The Starlet Cross was launched in SA in July 2024. Four models of the stylish crossover coupe debuted in Xs and Xr trims, all available with manual or automatic transmission options.
The entry Xs range now gains an extra pair of fitted airbags, too, upping the safety net to four in total. The pair of top-tier Xr models are equipped with six airbags in total as standard.
The Toyota Starlet Cross is the crossover coupe of the budget range. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Starlet and Starlet Cross models also benefit from the brand’s standard offer of in-car Wi-Fi capability with a complimentary 25Gb through the Connect services. Additionally, Toyota customers can optionally sign up for the MyToyotaprofile for quick and convenient access to all information and services related to their vehicle.
“With these specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” concluded Tasneem Lorgat, GM: marketing communications at Toyota SA.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Toyota Starlets gain airbags and better service plans
Latest Starlet updates apply to the Xs and Xi entry models
Toyota SA is offering the entry-level Starlet and Starlet Cross models with enhanced safety systems and increased service plans.
The Xi and Xs grades of the Starlet hatch and the Xs grades of the Starlet Cross benefit from the addition of side and curtain airbags as standard.
The entire Starlet range also welcomes a four-service/60,000km service plan as standard — up from the previous three-service/45,000km offer. The factory warranty remains three years/100,000km.
The Starlet, a badge-engineered Suzuki Baleno, was launched in 2020 as a replacement to the ageing Etios range. A facelifted model with comprehensive exterior, interior and engine updates was introduced in 2022.
The Starlet Cross was launched in SA in July 2024. Four models of the stylish crossover coupe debuted in Xs and Xr trims, all available with manual or automatic transmission options.
The entry Xs range now gains an extra pair of fitted airbags, too, upping the safety net to four in total. The pair of top-tier Xr models are equipped with six airbags in total as standard.
The new Starlet and Starlet Cross models also benefit from the brand’s standard offer of in-car Wi-Fi capability with a complimentary 25Gb through the Connect services. Additionally, Toyota customers can optionally sign up for the MyToyota profile for quick and convenient access to all information and services related to their vehicle.
“With these specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” concluded Tasneem Lorgat, GM: marketing communications at Toyota SA.
Jetour brings rugged T1 and T2 SUVs to SA
Chinese carmakers accused of inflating sales numbers
FIRST DRIVE: Tata’s Curvv and fearless Harrier family SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Lumbering Africa cannot afford more trade delays
US buyers place trust in legacy brands in latest JD Power survey
Aston Martin success would ease F1 exit, says Fernando Alonso
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid delivers space, style and value
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.