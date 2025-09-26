NEWS
US buyers place trust in legacy brands in latest JD Power survey
Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand again
26 September 2025 - 11:02
The latest JD Power 2025 US automotive brand loyalty study released this week shows that Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Honda, Subaru and Ford enjoy commitment from US customers.
The global data analytics and consumer intelligence company into new-vehicle shopping behaviour said brands with strong reputations continued to retain loyalty among customers despite the volatility created by that country’s newly implemented trade tariffs...
