Hamilton pulls out of F1 tyre test to be with sick dog

The Ferrari driver’s ailing bulldog Roscoe is in a coma

26 September 2025 - 14:43
by Alan Baldwin
Lewis Hamilton with his dog Roscoe ahead of the 2021 British Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to be with his ailing bulldog Roscoe, who is in a coma.

Ferrari confirmed the seven-time Formula One world champion was not taking part in the test on Friday at Italy’s Mugello track, with Chinese reserve Zhou Guanyu taking the Briton’s place.

Hamilton also provided an update on Roscoe’s health on Instagram.

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe,” he wrote. “He was admitted to hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The 12-year-old pet, a vegan like his owner, accompanied Hamilton through his title seasons with Mercedes — attending races with his own paddock pass and travelling by private jet — and has 1.3-million followers of his own on Instagram.

Hamilton spoke of his anxiety last May about his dog’s health and how long he might have left.

Reuters

 

Self-driving cars back on track after slapstick racing debut

After stalling, spinning and stopping in sympathy, robot racers get a software tune-up before November’s big return
Life
18 hours ago

Christian Horner officially leaves Red Bull with reported £80m exit deal

Team boss departs after two decades at helm, ending months of speculation over his future
Life
4 days ago

Max Verstappen dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri crashes out

Red Bull driver wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position
Sport
4 days ago
