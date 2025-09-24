Life / Motoring

NEWS

Bentley Bentayga now tailored for canine comfort

Luxury SUV rolls out executive upgrades for pets

26 September 2025 - 10:55
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The bespoke dog guard and moveable luggage divider give animals their own safe space while keeping luggage securely separated. Picture: SUPPLIED
The bespoke dog guard and moveable luggage divider give animals their own safe space while keeping luggage securely separated. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley has unleashed a new range of pet accessories custom designed for its Bentayga. 

The collection has been specially developed to protect the luxury SUV from damage while keeping pets comfortable in transit.

It begins with a bespoke dog guard and movable luggage divider, engineered to create flexible travel zones that give animals their own safe space while keeping luggage securely separated.

Also available is a quilted load-space liner with an integrated bumper protector that is cut to fit the contours of the Bentayga’s boot. Padded, waterproof and removable, the liner shields the interior from muddy paws and wet coats, while the bumper protector helps prevent scratches as dogs jump in and out.

Quilted load-space liner features an integrated bumper protector and is cut to fit the contours of the Bentayga’s boot. Picture: SUPPLIED
Quilted load-space liner features an integrated bumper protector and is cut to fit the contours of the Bentayga’s boot. Picture: SUPPLIED

For the cabin, Bentley offers tailored rear seat protection covers and seat extenders with quilted door cards for all rear-seat configurations. These allow pets to stretch out comfortably without damaging the leather beneath. Designed to preserve access to seat belts and Isofix points, they combine practicality with Bentley’s usual attention to refinement.

The new pet accessory range is now available for order at Bentley showrooms. 

Rare, convertible Batur with ‘one plus one’ cockpit revealed

The ultra-rare, open-top Bentley reflects the possible levels of personalisation on offer
Life
1 month ago

Bentley imagines its future with three-seat EXP 15 concept

Concept car flags British brand’s future styling direction, including 'art of arrival' for that perfect Instagram shot
Life
2 months ago

Ferrari 849 Testarossa revives spirit of the 1980s classic

The two-seater is available in coupé and open-top Spider guises
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Beat financial fraud: think twice before ...
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Hilux Legend 55
Life / Motoring
3.
BMW boosts power in 3.0 turbo engine
Life / Motoring
4.
How to become an advanced public speaker
Life / Books
5.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid delivers space, ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

One-off Lamborghini prototype on the block

Life / Motoring

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Life / Motoring

Mercedes unveils ultra exclusive Maybach S-Class V12 Edition

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.