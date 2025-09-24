Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

BMW boosts power in 3.0 turbo engine

The six-cylinder powerplant gets an extra 13kW and 40Nm

25 September 2025 - 13:51
by Motoring Staff
BMW is adding more power to its three-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines in the M240i xDrive Coupé and other models. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW is adding more power to its three-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines in the M240i xDrive Coupé and other models. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW is adding an extra shot of power to the 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine doing duty in the M240i xDrive Coupé, M340i xDrive Sedan and Touring, M440i xDrive Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé models. 

It now has an output of 288kW and 540Nm, which represents a significant 13kW and 40Nm increase over that of the outgoing unit. 

BMW says this additional output improves accelerative performance, with the 3 Series and 4 Series models both shaving 0.1 seconds off their claimed 0-100km/h times.

In the case of the M340i xDrive Sedan, this benchmark is now achieved in just 4.3 seconds. 

Overall efficiency is also improved with all models said to use less fuel and huff less CO2

Overall efficiency is also improved with all models said to use less fuel and huff less carbon dioxide. Picture: SUPPLIED
Overall efficiency is also improved with all models said to use less fuel and huff less carbon dioxide. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other updates include the option of a new exterior colour — Cape York Green — for all versions of the 2 Series Gran Coupé with the M Sport design or the M Sport package.

Adaptive LED headlights are available as an individual option without the M Sport package Pro for the 420i, 420d and 420d xDrive. On the 4 Series Gran Coupé and i4 this option now includes laser taillights.

While the X3 benefits from updated interior colourways, the 5 Series, i5 and M5 Sedan/Touring models sport a new coat hook on the B-pillar trim.

On the tech side of things, the My BMW app on all models will add a charging guide in the Explore tab, offering practical tips like how to optimise charging.

In addition, BMW Maps’ charge-optimised route planning is being rolled out to vehicles with Operating System 8 and 8.5 in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Singapore.

New BMW X5 to debut hydrogen derivatives in 2028

The German firm also confirms petrol, diesel, hybrid and battery-electric options for the SUV
Life
2 days ago

REVIEW: Why VW Golf TSI is the everyday hatch that feels right

If you don't need an SUV to scale high kerbs, this Golf hatch hits the sweet spot
Life
1 week ago

Armormax bullet-proofs the BMW X3

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs
Life
1 week ago
