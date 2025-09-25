Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Aston Martin success would ease F1 exit, says Fernando Alonso

Formula One’s oldest driver says he is more likely to retire next year if his team is competitive

25 September 2025 - 09:26
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, when he was at Ferrari, and took his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006. Picture: JAYCE ILLMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, when he was at Ferrari, and took his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006. Picture: JAYCE ILLMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Formula One’s oldest driver Fernando Alonso says he is more likely to retire next year if his Aston Martin team have a competitive season.

The double world champion will be 45 next July and out of contract at the end of a season that sees a major technical change, with a new engine era and Honda joining as Aston Martin's partner.

“If things go well, I think it's a very good moment to stop,” the Spaniard said in an interview published on the team's website.

“I’ve been chasing a competitive car and a competitive racing for many, many years, and if I have that I think it’s a very good way to close my career.

“Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”

Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, when he was at Ferrari, and took his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

He joined Aston Martin, who now have multiple-title-winning designer and technical ace Adrian Newey working for them, in 2023 from Renault-owned Alpine after a previous stint with McLaren.

The Spaniard is also a double winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota and has competed in the Indianapolis 500 and Dakar Rally. 

Christian Horner officially leaves Red Bull with reported £80m exit deal

Team boss departs after two decades at helm, ending months of speculation over his future
Life
3 days ago

WATCH | Yangwang U9X sets 496.22km/h car speed record

The feat was achieved with the Chinese marque’s U9 Xtreme hypercar, eclipsing the 490.484km/h maximum set by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
Life
2 days ago

Veteran Giniel de Villiers wins inaugural Outeniqua 400 event

Vastly experienced Capetonian showed his Dakar mettle with a strong and consistent performance
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Beat financial fraud: think twice before ...
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Hilux Legend 55
Life / Motoring
3.
Volvo SA downsizes to just one Pretoria dealer
Life / Motoring
4.
BIG READ: Finding Johnny Joubert
Life
5.
Mercedes unveils ultra exclusive Maybach S-Class ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans racer for the road

Life / Motoring

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Suzuka 1,000km

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez grabs record win at San Marino MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.