Formula One’s oldest driver Fernando Alonso says he is more likely to retire next year if his Aston Martin team have a competitive season.
The double world champion will be 45 next July and out of contract at the end of a season that sees a major technical change, with a new engine era and Honda joining as Aston Martin's partner.
“If things go well, I think it's a very good moment to stop,” the Spaniard said in an interview published on the team's website.
“I’ve been chasing a competitive car and a competitive racing for many, many years, and if I have that I think it’s a very good way to close my career.
“Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”
Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, when he was at Ferrari, and took his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.
He joined Aston Martin, who now have multiple-title-winning designer and technical ace Adrian Newey working for them, in 2023 from Renault-owned Alpine after a previous stint with McLaren.
The Spaniard is also a double winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota and has competed in the Indianapolis 500 and Dakar Rally.
MOTORSPORT
Aston Martin success would ease F1 exit, says Fernando Alonso
Formula One's oldest driver says he is more likely to retire next year if his team is competitive
