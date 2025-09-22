NEWS
WATCH | Yangwang U9X sets 496.22km/h car speed record
The feat was achieved with the Chinese marque’s U9 Xtreme hypercar, eclipsing the 490.484km/h maximum set by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
23 September 2025 - 09:19
Yangwang, the luxury sub-brand of BYD, has set a new global production car top speed record of 496.22km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany.
The feat was achieved with the Chinese marque’s U9 Xtreme hypercar on September 14, eclipsing its previous electric vehicle benchmark and the 490.484km/h maximum set by the petrol-powered Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, to become the world’s fastest car. The achievement also puts it ahead of rivals such as the Aspark Owl and Rimac Nevera R...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.