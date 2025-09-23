INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New BMW X5 to debut hydrogen derivatives in 2028
The German firm also confirms petrol, diesel, hybrid and battery-electric options for the SUV
23 September 2025 - 12:44
German powerhouse BMW has disclosed that the new X5 will be available in hydrogen-powered iX5 form.
In line with its “Power of Choice” strategy in drivetrains, the company says it will be the first model to offer customers a choice of hydrogen fuel cell technology alongside battery electric, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel drivetrains when the new X5 is launched in 2028...
