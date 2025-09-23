Life / Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover faces four-week halt after cyberattack

There is concern about the effect on JLR’s British supply chain, which supports 104,000 jobs

23 September 2025 - 10:17
by Sarah Young
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a Jaguar Land Rover factory in Birmingham. Picture: REUTERS
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a Jaguar Land Rover factory in Birmingham. Picture: REUTERS

Britain’s biggest car maker, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is extending the closure of its factories until October 1 following a cyberattack in early September, which has left its operations paralysed and smaller suppliers struggling.

The luxury carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said in a statement on Tuesday it was preparing plans to resume production even as it extended the pause.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation,” JLR said as it announced the new October 1 date.

JLR’s three factories in Britain produce about 1,000 cars per day, and the group is said to be losing tens of millions of pounds, with many of its 33,000 staff told to stay at home.

There is concern about the effect of the stoppage on JLR’s British supply chain, which includes many smaller companies and supports 104,000 jobs across the country.

The Unite trade union has warned of job losses and said government support would be needed given the lengthy stoppage. Britain’s government said on Friday it was working closely with JLR to understand the impact on its supply chain.

Reuters

Indian Tata Motors reveals new SA MD and Motus distribution

Thato Magasa leads the charge with a new range of hatches and crossovers set for August reveal
Life
1 month ago

JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO

He joins from parent company Tata as Jaguar Land Rover undergoes its Reimagine Strategy
Life
1 month ago

FIRST DRIVE: Range Rover Electric

Coming in 2026, the battery-powered SUV delivers the brand’s typical luxury and off-road ability
Life
2 months ago
