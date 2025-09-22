Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

SA drivers finish first, second in GT World Challenge Europe title

BMW’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Sprint Cup championship from Lamborghini’s Jordan Pepper

22 September 2025 - 13:32
by Denis Droppa
Drivers Kelvin van der Linde, left, and Charles Weerts celebrate victory with their BMW team. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde and his Belgian team-mate Charles Weerts have won the drivers’ title in the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The duo took their Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo to victory at the Valencia season finale of the sports car racing series in Spain on Sunday. After a nail-biting showdown, Team WRT also defended the team title in the Sprint Cup.

Weerts and Van der Linde had gone into the last of the five Sprint weekends of the championship with a 1.5-point lead. However, in Saturday’s race their BMW was hit by a competitor at the start and had to retire shortly afterwards. That closed the standings, with four teams entering the decisive race separated by just 4.5 points.

Lamborghini's Jordan Pepper, left, and Luca Engstler on the podium. Picture: SUPPLIED
On Sunday, the BMW duo struck back when Van der Linde qualified fourth. Opening the stint in the race, the South African fought his way past the competition and handed over the car in the lead to Weerts at the pit stop. Despite intense pressure from behind, the Belgian kept his cool, brought home the second win of the season, and sealed the overall Sprint Cup title.

Fellow South African Jordan Pepper claimed second in the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe drivers’ championship after taking his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 to victory and a second place at Valencia with German team-mate Luca Engstler.

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Suzuka 1,000km

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde won the Suzuka 1,000km classic on Sunday, in a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo shared with Swiss teammate Raffaele Marciello and ...
Life
1 week ago

Max Verstappen dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri crashes out

Red Bull driver wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position
Sport
1 day ago

Marc Marquez grabs record win at San Marino MotoGP

Spaniard edges closer to his seventh title with victory that takes him to 512 points, a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season
Life
1 week ago
