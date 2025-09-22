COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
JMC targets R300,000 price for new Vigus bakkie in SA
The Chinese one-tonner will compete against the GWM Steed 5 and Foton Tunland
22 September 2025 - 10:48
JMC SA plans to launch its new Vigus single cab bakkie at a competitive target price of R300,000 when it arrives in two months’ time.
Salvador Caetano Auto SA is gearing up to officially launch Chinese brand Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) locally in November, and aims to make a bold value-for-money entrance in the one-tonne workhorse category...
