Alpine heat trial showcases Daimler’s hydrogen truck future

Real-world operation of Daimler’s zero-emission truck at various customers is scheduled to start at the end of 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED
After winter testing Daimler Truck has returned to the Swiss Alps for summer testing with four advanced prototypes of its next-generation Mercedes-Benz GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell truck.
The region of Valais, with its demanding mountain passes ranging from 600m to 2,478m in elevation — some only accessible in summer — offers ideal test conditions for the trucks, which produce no harmful exhaust emissions.
The combination of high summer temperatures of more than 35°C and the thin mountain air on these particularly demanding route profiles pushes vehicles to their limits in terms of cooling performance and thermal management, said a Daimler Truck spokesperson.
“The objective was to validate reliable operation under these extreme conditions and to gain valuable insights for the ongoing development and future deployment of these vehicles in everyday operations,” he said.
The development team tested driving behaviour and dynamics, the performance of the electric drivetrain, thermal management and the interaction between the fuel cell, battery and tank system under real load peaks.
Development of the digital assistance system Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) for fuel cell trucks was another focus area. Geobased route data helps the system recognise upcoming inclines several kilometres ahead. This enables the vehicles to tackle gradients proactively and optimise power delivery accordingly.
The fuel cell then increases its performance in time, charges the high-voltage battery as needed and ensures that sufficient power is available for ascents at the best possible efficiency — even on the demanding mountain passes of the Alps.
The fuel cell trucks were refuelled with liquid hydrogen using a mobile hydrogen refuelling station which was set up at the test base in Vailais during the trials.
Over the course of several weeks, the test vehicles covered more than 10,000km and climbed a total of 146,000m in elevation.
“After the extreme testing, the systems also demonstrated stable and reliable performance even under the challenging conditions of the Alps. The data obtained flows directly into further development and brings the vehicles one step closer to series production maturity,” said the spokesperson.
In July 2024, the company started trials with the deployment of five Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks together with Air Products, Amazon, Holcim, Ineos Inovyn and Wiedmann & Winz in regular logistics operations.
The aim was to test the reliability and efficiency of the vehicles under real-world conditions and to give these customers the early opportunity to gain first-hand experience in transporting goods with fuel cell trucks.
The next step will be to build a small series of 100 of the semi-trailer tractors at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Woerth, Germany, with real-world operation at various customers scheduled to start end of 2026.
Large-scale industrialisation of fuel cell technology and series production of hydrogen-powered trucks with a focus on Europe are planned for the early 2030s.
TRUCKING
Alpine heat trial showcases Daimler’s hydrogen truck future
Zero-emission prototype takes on tough terrain as Mercedes parent tests long-haul fuel cell potential
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.