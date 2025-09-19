NEWS
Volvo SA downsizes to just one Pretoria dealer
Two Pretoria dealers consolidate into one Menlyn facility as premium-car segment declines
19 September 2025 - 11:59
Volvo Car SA (VCSA) is consolidating its Pretoria footprint with the relocation of CMH Volvo Cars Hatfield and CMH Volvo Cars Silverlakes to a new flagship facility in Menlyn.
The decision comes after the Swedish brand cut its dealership network from 19 to seven earlier this year, leaving it represented only in the major hubs of Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town. Like other premium brands, Volvo has experienced declining local sales as consumers move toward more affordable vehicles...
