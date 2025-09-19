Life / Motoring

NEWS

Hamilton admits art outshines cars in his life

Driver says he has sold his cars, but would get the Ferrari F40 if he planned to get a car as ‘that’s a nice piece of art’

19 September 2025 - 08:38
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE PORTLOCK
Lewis Hamilton told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE PORTLOCK

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most successful driver, with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he has sold his car collection and was now more into art.

The 40-year-old told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions.

“I don’t have any cars,” said the Briton. “I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.

“If I was going to get a car, it would be the [Ferrari] F40. But that’s a nice piece of art.”

Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid and electric models. He said he had sold his private jet.

“I don’t drive any of the cars I own. I only drive my [electric Mercedes] EQC,” he said in 2020 while at Mercedes.

Reuters

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Suzuka 1,000km

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde won the Suzuka 1,000km classic on Sunday, in a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo shared with Swiss teammate Raffaele Marciello and ...
Life
4 days ago

Marc Marquez grabs record win at San Marino MotoGP

Spaniard edges closer to his seventh title with victory that takes him to 512 points, a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season
Life
4 days ago

Cape Town gears up for inaugural Speed Classic hill climb

The spectacle blends lifestyle flair, high speed action and the famous mountain as a visual asset
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Hilux Legend 55
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Porsche Panamera GTS is a wafting, ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Travails of a rural US mailman in finding ...
Life / Books
4.
Panasonic battery to boost EV range by 25%
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Why VW Golf TSI is the everyday hatch ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SA gets its cheapest EV yet: BYD Dolphin Surf

Life / Motoring

Creative Rides set to auction rare BMWs

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Why VW Golf TSI is the everyday hatch that feels right

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.