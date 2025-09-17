Local news
WesBank notes rise in balloon payments for cars
The vehicle financier says affordability pressures continue for SA car buyers
17 September 2025 - 12:34
New WesBank data reveals an increase in the use of the balloon payment option for vehicle finance as affordability pressures continue for SA car buyers.
The percentage of new finance deals including a balloon payment rose from 27% in July to 35% in August. The average size of these balloon payments also tracked upwards, increasing from 33% in July to 37% in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.