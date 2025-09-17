Life / Motoring

Space-themed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos revealed

The one-off luxury SUV debuts the first hand-painted Rolls-Royce Starlight headliner

17 September 2025 - 18:10
by Motor News Reporter
The one-of-one Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos is a celebration of outer space. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce has presented the one-of-one Cullinan Cosmos, described as celebrating the drama of outer space.

It’s a special commission by a family who shares a fascination for the universe with their four-year-old son, and the theme is brought to life through a hand-painted constellation of the Milky Way with the Starlight Headliner being the canvas — the first of its type.

It took more than 160 hours for the marque’s in-house artists to create the hazy band of stars and cosmic mist visible in the night sky using acrylic paints and individually punched and positioned fibreoptic perforations. 

The artwork complement the bespoke interior palette chosen to imbue a calm and meditative environment cabin. The reclining seats are finished in Charles blue and Grace white leather. Piano white veneers add a technical edge that the high-gloss surfaces of satellite casings.

The Star Cluster motif appears as embroidery on the door panels and headrests, and as a hand-painted artwork on the front passenger fascia, while the shimmering Arabescato Pearl body paint that is completed with a twin coachline in Charles Blue recalls the soft lustre of moonlight. The illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy mascot glows like a distant star by night.

The first hand-painted Rolls-Royce Starlight headliner depicts the milky way. Picture: SUPPLIED
The client who commissioned the work through the Rolls-Royce Private Office in Dubai says they wanted to create something their family would remember forever: a Rolls-Royce that captures the essence of the cosmos and shows that no dream is out of reach.

“This commission demonstrates how Rolls-Royce brings clients’ otherworldly visions to life with drama, depth, and absolute precision,” said Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of Bespoke at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. 

