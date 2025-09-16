SA gets its cheapest EV yet: BYD Dolphin Surf

The new BYD Dolphin Surf starts at R339,900. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BYD Dolphin Surf has been launched as SA’s most affordable EV.
Unveiled this week the Dolphin Surf (also known as the BYD Seagull or BYD Atto 1 in other markets) is roughly the same size as a MINI Cooper. It measures 3,925mm in length, 1,720mm in width and 1,590mm in height, with a 2,500mm wheelbase. Boot space measures in at 230l, expandable to 930l with the rear seats down.
Built on the Chinese carmaker’s dedicated e-Platform 3.0, this cheeky urban hatchback comes with automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, an integrated roof spoiler, sharkfin antenna and full-width LED taillights. Four paint colours are offered: Lime Green, Cream White, Cosmos Black and Ice Blue.
Two derivatives are available from launch. The entry-level Comfort model uses a 30.08kWh BYD Blade battery pack and a 55kW/135Nm electric motor driving the front wheels. It sprints from 0–100km/h in 14.2 seconds, reaches a top speed of 130km/h and delivers a claimed 232km of range on the WLTP cycle. DC fast charging is supported at up to 30kW.
A seven-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on both models. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The range-topping Dynamic gets a larger 38.88kWh battery for up to 295km of range, though it’s slightly slower with a 0–100km/h time of 15.5 seconds. It supports DC charging at up to 40kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 30% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
Both models support AC charging at up to 6.6kW and feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, which effectively turns the Surf into a mobile power bank able to run/charge small appliances during power cuts or when visiting remote areas.
Standard interior equipment includes a rotating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice activation, air conditioning, synthetic leather seats, cruise control, a reverse camera with parking sensors, and a seven-inch (17.8cm) digital instrument cluster.
The Dynamic also adds an inductive charging pad for smartphones and a multifunction steering wheel that adjusts for rake and reach.
The rotating touchscreen infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Safety kit includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability and traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, co-ordinated regenerative braking, hill-start assist, vehicle dynamic control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and four airbags (six on the Dynamic).
Owners can also use the BYD smartphone app to lock and unlock the car remotely, check battery levels, precondition the cabin temperature and receive service reminders, diagnostic alerts and live tracking.
Now available at BYD dealerships, the Dolphin Surf Comfort is priced at R339,900 with the Dynamic coming in at R389,900. Both include a 7kW home wallbox charger, a three-year/100,000km warranty, a three-year/60,000km service plan and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.
