REVIEW: Can the electric G-Wagon keep its legendary status?

The G580 is the legendary off-roader in all senses except a full-electric drive train and some new bundu-bashing tricks. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was released in 1979 as a hard-as-nails off-roader for work and leisure applications. Times have changed and these days it can be had in full-electric G580 guise.
The model has already impressed with its luxury, ruggedness and performance in petrol G63 AMG guise, making it an attractive buy and social butterfly. South Africans from all walks of life are just in love with the G-Class.
With not many rival electric off-roaders to choose from, does it deserve a place on your shopping list?
In terms of trims, there’s the AMG Line, and the Edition One on test. The bright colour is known as South Seas Blue Magno, an optional matt finish adds R159,505 to the R4.6m asking price. The colour-coded spare wheel cover is a R32,775 option that carries the charging cables, but you can choose a spare wheel at the rear as an option.
The electric G-Class has a few standout features from the regular G-Class. Classic cues, including the circular headlamps and chunky door handles, finish the strong boxy look and feel. The black 20” alloy wheels are standard and you can select shinier units.
Step inside and the interior is typical G-Class with its uprightness, turbine vents and luxury appointments such as the open-pore leather upholstery, ambient lighting and colourful MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3” digital screen. Smartphone integration is via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, while the voice assistant can be used to trigger some actions.
The cabin will be familiar to anyone who has entered a G-Class or indeed any modern Mercedes-Benz product. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The missing roar of V8 engine coming to life is unnerving, but the G580 makes up for the silence with a growling soundscape that’s piped through internal speakers. The electric drive unit comprises four individually controlled electric motors with a combined total output of 432kW and 1,164Nm.
That’s a lot of power and experienced fully when it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180km/h and the off-roader has exceptional off-road driving prowess thanks to four individually controlled motors located at each wheel.
A G-Steering feature reduces the turning circle by locking a rear wheel on tight turns in off-road conditions, while a G-Turn party trick allows for 360º rotations on a spot. Ground clearance is 250mm and its rated to ford a maximum depth of 850mm in water. But is it viable as a daily car that can also be used for long travels?
Certainly, it is. At the heart of the electric G-Class is a 116kWh lithium-ion battery. Range is up to 473km and it sufficed for several days of daily travel to and from work, including small errands before range anxiety kicked in. Charging the battery to full capacity takes less than an hour using a high speed DC charger, and it provided enough juice and confidence for a trip from Joburg to Brits.
The G580 is engineered to replicate the renowned off-road ability for the silent modern times. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric powertrain helps elevate the luxury feel of refined driving textures and strong performance. However, the logic behind choosing the silent G580 over the more boisterous and R186K cheaper petrol G63 is the big question.
Fuel parsimony can be used as a legitimate decider, but there’s also the frugal and diesel-powered G450d that costs R3.6m to consider.
The G580 is sold with a two-year/unlimited km mechanical warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty, including a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Road Test
REVIEW: Can the electric G-Wagon keep its legendary status?
The G580 is the antithesis to a combustion-engined legacy that actually works, albeit silently
