Creative Rides set to auction rare BMWs

The Bavarian legends going on auction on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Creative Rides, the classic and collector car auction house, will hold its spring auction on September 18 online and at its showroom in Bryanston at 6pm.
Spearheading the sale is an extraordinary line-up of BMW icons, including some of the rarest models ever produced in SA. Among the standout models is a1987 BMW 333i (E30), one of only 204 ever built. The Henna Red example is a rarer for its factory power steering version. Customers could choose between air conditioning and power steering. The collection also features an1986 Alpina C2 2.5 (E30), one of only 74 ever built.
Another legend from BMW’s earlier catalogue is a 1989 BMW M5 (E28), the originator of the super sedan dynasty. In total, about 2,200 E28 M5’s were built at the BMW Motorsport factory in Garching, Germany, and 96 cars which were shipped to SA in kit form and assembled at BMW’s plant Rosslyn with more luxurious cabins.
The desirable and sought-after BMW M5 E28 was the first of the fast sedan legacy. Picture: SUPPLIED
While still on M5s, there’s also a2006 BMW M5 (E60) on offer. The third-generation remains the only model to be powered by a 5.0I V10 engine and the first to debut a robotised transmission with a seven-speed Sequential Manual Gearbox.
AnImola Red 1999 BMW M3 GT2 (E36) is also looking for a new home. This motorsport homologation special is one of just 50 hand-built worldwide and made for the UK market exclusively. It never sold in SA officially, thus it’s a grey import.
Completing the BMW unicorn line-up is a pair of grand tourers, starting with the timeless 1982 BMW 635 CSi finished in Arctic Blue Metallic. The newer and modern 2007 BMW 650i convertible powered by a 4.8l V8 engine markets breezy performance ownership.
The second-generation BMW 8 Series is available in convertible guise powered by a V8 engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
“To see such a diverse and significant line-up — from the SA-built 333i to the ultra-rare M3 GT2 — gathered under one roof is truly special. This auction is a celebration of BMW heritage and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to secure a piece of motoring history,” said Creative Rides CEOKevin Derrick.
Creative Rides set to auction rare BMWs
