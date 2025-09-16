Jaecoo J5 unveiled in SA at appealing prices

The Jaecoo J5 starts at R379,900. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaecoo has launched the new J5 as a more affordable compact SUV that slots below the larger J7.
Jaecoo was a Chinese marque introduced to SA in April 2024 as a sub-brand of Chery, with the J7 as its first offering, selling in four models priced between R519,900 and R689,900.
Available in three trims — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — the new J5 is priced between R379,900 and R479,900, with a R10,000 discount for the lower two models for the first month.
This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty with roadside assistance, five-year/75,000km service plan and 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty (linked to the first owner).
All three J5 variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Inside, the J5 blends practicality with plush touches, digital displays and wireless smartphone connectivity.
On the safety front, all J5s have ABS brakes, electronic stability programme, and front and front side airbags, with the Glacier and Inferno adding side curtain airbags to the package.
Compared to the J7’s 4,500m, the J5 is 4,350mm in length and competes against compact SUVs such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser and VW T-Roc.
The 2,620mm wheelbase provides a spacious interior, with a 480l boot that expands to 1,284l with the rear seats folded down.
Specification levels are generous across the line up, starting with the entry-level Vortex, which comes with automatic wipers and headlights, black cloth upholstery, a 13.2” infotainment display, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8” digital driver’s cluster, and a four-speaker audio system.
The Glacier builds on this with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a six-speaker sound system and additional upgrades.
The Inferno adds dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and an eight-speaker sound system, among other things. The range-topping model also has advanced driver assist features such as lane change assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and door-open warning.
PRICING
• Jaecoo J5 Vortex: R379,900 (launch price: R369,900 for the first month).
• Jaecoo J5 Glacier: R439,900 (launch price: R429,900 for the first month).
• Jaecoo J5 Inferno: R479,900
FIRST DRIVE | Frugal Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid makes SA debut
These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies
iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand
Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader
