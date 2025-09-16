Cyberattack forces Jaguar Land Rover to extend production halt

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has extended its pause in production after a cyberattack. Picture: 123RF.COM
Bengaluru — Britain’s largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), says a pause in production due to a cyberattack will now stretch to September 24, extending the stoppage at its British plants to more than three weeks.
The luxury carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said it shut down its systems in early September to contain a hack that has severely disrupted its retail and manufacturing operations.
Its three factories in Britain, which usually produce about 1,000 cars a day, will now not restart until September 24, the company said on Tuesday. It has told many of its 33,000 staff to stay at home.
“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyberincident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time,” JLR said in a statement on its website.
There is concern about the financial effect of the stoppage on JLR’s British supply chain, which includes many smaller companies and supports 104,000 jobs across the country. The Unite trade union has warned of job losses and said government support would be needed, given the lengthy stoppage.
British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday that the production shutdown could last until November, though JLR said this was not its position.
JLR has said the incident has affected some data, but it remains unclear whether it involved customers, suppliers or internal systems.
The breach was the latest in a string of cyber- and ransomware attacks targeting companies around the world. In Britain, household names including Marks & Spencer and Co-op have fallen victim to increasingly sophisticated breaches.
The disruption comes as JLR faces broader challenges, including weaker demand in China and Europe, and delays in the launch of its electric vehicle models.
JLR reported an 11% drop in quarterly sales in July, partly due to a temporary pause in US shipments after tariffs were imposed. Though exports resumed in May, the company cut its profit margin target for fiscal 2026 to 5%-7%, down from 10%, citing trade uncertainty.
