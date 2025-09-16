Life / Motoring

VEHICLE PROTECTION

Armormax bullet-proofs the BMW X3

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs

16 September 2025 - 13:41
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Armormax says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Armormax says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg-based Armormax is offering a B4 lightweight armouring package for the new, locally built BMW X3, protecting the vehicle against handguns up to .44 Magnum.

The launch marks the latest addition to Armormax’s growing fleet of discreetly armoured luxury vehicles, and the company says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.

The Armormax B4 package features synthetic armour in all doors and panels including the roof and sunroof, ballistic glass with operable front windows, run-flat tyre upgrades for models not already fitted with them, and a push to talk intercom system.

The bulletproof conversion has a discreet finish with no external clues that the vehicle is armoured, said Michael Broom, sales and marketing manager at Armormax.

“We have already completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline. We expect it will become a very popular option,” he said.

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery time frames vary depending on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the package is R878,000 including VAT and the armouring components and workmanship are supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.

REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado

The B4 package protects against bullets, but does the extra weight make the car a handful to drive?
Life
4 months ago

It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA

SVI Lite package provides partial protection for motorists
Life
5 months ago

Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA

Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option
Life
9 months ago

Ford Raptor gets B6 protection against assault rifles

Bulletproof package withstands rounds from high-powered AK47
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fear and cacophony at Cape Town Stadium are just ...
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Hilux Legend 55
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Porsche Panamera GTS is a wafting, ...
Life / Motoring
4.
When it’s time to say it with flowers
Life
5.
These are SA’s best-selling used cars
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Another BMW scoops the SA Car of the Year prize

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe

Life / Motoring

Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.