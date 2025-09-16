Armormax says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg-based Armormax is offering a B4 lightweight armouring package for the new, locally built BMW X3, protecting the vehicle against handguns up to .44 Magnum.
The launch marks the latest addition to Armormax’s growing fleet of discreetly armoured luxury vehicles, and the company says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
The Armormax B4 package features synthetic armour in all doors and panels including the roof and sunroof, ballistic glass with operable front windows, run-flat tyre upgrades for models not already fitted with them, and a push to talk intercom system.
The bulletproof conversion has a discreet finish with no external clues that the vehicle is armoured, said Michael Broom, sales and marketing manager at Armormax.
“We have already completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline. We expect it will become a very popular option,” he said.
The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery time frames vary depending on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the package is R878,000 including VAT and the armouring components and workmanship are supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.
VEHICLE PROTECTION
Armormax bullet-proofs the BMW X3
The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs
Johannesburg-based Armormax is offering a B4 lightweight armouring package for the new, locally built BMW X3, protecting the vehicle against handguns up to .44 Magnum.
The launch marks the latest addition to Armormax’s growing fleet of discreetly armoured luxury vehicles, and the company says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
The Armormax B4 package features synthetic armour in all doors and panels including the roof and sunroof, ballistic glass with operable front windows, run-flat tyre upgrades for models not already fitted with them, and a push to talk intercom system.
The bulletproof conversion has a discreet finish with no external clues that the vehicle is armoured, said Michael Broom, sales and marketing manager at Armormax.
“We have already completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline. We expect it will become a very popular option,” he said.
The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery time frames vary depending on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the package is R878,000 including VAT and the armouring components and workmanship are supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.
REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado
It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA
Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA
Ford Raptor gets B6 protection against assault rifles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Another BMW scoops the SA Car of the Year prize
FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe
Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.