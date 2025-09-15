Road Test
REVIEW: Porsche Panamera GTS is a wafting, four-door dragster
It blends luxury, family functionality and 911 GT3 RS rivalling speeds
15 September 2025 - 09:03
The Porsche Panamera infuses the brand’s high-performance credentials with family functionality. The third-generation model was launched late in 2024 with comprehensive tweaks, and minus the Sport Turismo cousin that's now retired.
It’s tested here in GTS specification and hobnobs with other hot four-door coupes including the Audi RS 7, BMW M8 Gran Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GT 63. Performance aficionados looking at the boxier BMW M5 may also be enticed, and so too will traditional limo buyers...
