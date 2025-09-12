Police during a raid at Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution plant.
Picture: REUTERS
US raid forces months-long delay at Hyundai battery plant
Raid saw the detention of 475 workers, mostly South Koreans
A battery plant co-owned by Hyundai Motor is facing a minimum start-up delay of two to three months following an immigration raid last week, Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz said on Thursday.
The Georgia plant, which is operated through a joint venture between Hyundai and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, was at the centre of the largest single-site enforcement operation in the US department of homeland security's history last week.
Munoz, in his first public comments since the raid, said he was surprised when he heard the news and immediately inquired if Hyundai workers were involved. He said the company discovered that the workers at the centre of the raid were mainly employed by suppliers of LG.
“For the construction phase of the plants, you need to get specialised people. There are a lot of skills and equipment that you cannot find in the US,” Munoz said on the sidelines of an automotive conference in Detroit.
The plant, part of a $7.6bn factory complex to make battery-powered models, was slated to come online later this year.
About 475 workers, including more than 300 South Koreans, were arrested, according to US immigration officials. The raid was conducted over suspicions about the “unlawful” visa and immigration status of workers at the site, US officials have said.
A plane carrying the workers is flying them home from Atlanta, after Seoul and Washington agreed to their release and to discuss setting up a visa programme for workers needed at such sites being constructed by South Korean businesses.
Hyundai Motor group executive chair Euisun Chung said on Thursday that he was “really worried about that incident” but was relieved the workers were returning home to South Korea.
“Maybe our government and the US government, they are working closely, and the visa regulation is very complicated,” Chung said at the Detroit conference. “And I hope we can make it together a better system.”
It is typical for an automotive battery plant to employ these workers as it is getting off the ground, Munoz said.
Munoz said Hyundai would source batteries from other plants as it waited for the LG plant to start up, including from a Georgia plant co-owned with Korean battery-maker SK On.
Fallout from the raid has cascaded across the country. Reuters first reported that workers at other LG plants, including those co-owned by GM, were asked to return home.
Reuters
