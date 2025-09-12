Life / Motoring

These are SA’s best-selling used cars

The used car market continues to grow as interest rates fall

12 September 2025 - 10:18
by Motor News Reporter
The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger are the most popular used sellers. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The latest sales data from AutoTrader shows that 34,402 used vehicles were sold in August 2025, an 8.5% increase over the same month in 2024.

Year to date, there have been 2,695 more vehicles sold on the car platform compared to the same period last year.

The SA used-car market was growing from strength to strength and consumers were becoming increasingly confident, especially as interest rates fall, said AutoTrader.

Toyota remains the most popular brand on the used car market, with 5,778 units sold on AutoTrader in August. The brand has three models in the top-10 best-selling list, with Volkswagen following with 4,768 units. Ford remains in third place, followed by Hyundai and Suzuki (fifth). BMW (sixth) and Mercedes (seventh) are two premium brands that fare better than more affordable marques such as Nissan, Kia and Renault.

While Toyota tops the list as the most popular brand, Ford’s Ranger is the best-selling model range on AutoTrader, a title it has held for many months. In August,  1,994 Ranger units were sold, followed by its closest rival, the Hilux, with 1,640 units. This is a reversal of the new-vehicle market where the Hilux outsells the Ranger.

Maintaining their positions were the Volkswagen Polo as the third most sold used vehicle on AutoTrader in August with 1,400 units, followed by the Polo Vivo (1,312) and the Suzuki Swift (813), relegating the Fortuner to sixth place. 

Once regular fixtures within the top 10 list, the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, have been fading in and out, especially as more affordable models like the Toyota Starlet and Suzuki Swift gain popularity on the used car scene.

Budget-conscious models are seeing a surge in popularity, with Hyundai Grand i10 sales growing 109.9% year on year and the Swift recording a 36% increase. Used sales of the Toyota Corolla Cross, one of the most popular crossovers in SA, saw an increase of 48.5% in August 2025. Eight of the 10 best-selling used cars in August were manufactured in SA.

“What stands out in August’s sales data is not just the growth, but the resilience of SA’s used car market,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “Even as interest rates ease, consumers are showing discipline by choosing vehicles that balance affordability, efficiency and long-term value. This points to a more mature market dynamic, where practical models are driving sustainable demand rather than short-lived spikes in luxury or status-driven purchases.”

Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader

Chinese automakers are giving established brands cause for concern, says CEO George Mienie
1 week ago

INTERVIEW: Hyundai has learnt a few tricks to protect its castle walls

New CEO Stanley Anderson explains how Hyundai has grown market share against the Chinese onslaught
1 week ago

The best-selling cars in SA in August

Young buyers are driving growth amid enhanced affordability
1 week ago
