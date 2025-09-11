FIRST DRIVE: Tata’s Curvv and fearless Harrier family SUV

The Tata Curvv features coupé-inspired styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
The first pair of new Tata models I drove earlier this week, the Tiago and Punch, are aimed more at the mass market.
However, the Indian brand knows that style also sells. Cue the new Tata Curvv. This compact SUV injects glamour into everyday life with a raked rear roofline. It’s up against cars such as the Toyota Starlet Cross and Suzuki Fronx.
Three specifications are on offer: Pure+, Creative and Accomplished S.
The entry and mid-spec are priced keenly against squarer-shaped rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit and others, but the top spec model I drove comes with R500k-plus pricing that brings more serious competition into contention, including the Haval Jolion, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos.
The Curvv Accomplished S gets a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED
It feels well-built and equipped with plenty of luxuries, including a voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant, variable drive modes, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera, ventilated front seats and more. Inside, the driver gets a good driving position and reasonable visibility from the burgundy seats but it felt a bit cramped. The boot with a power tailgate is surprisingly deep though.
Under the Curvv’s bonnet is a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 88kW and 170Nm and paired with a six-speed manual or seven speed dual-clutch automatic depending on model.
On the road, the Curvv isn’t as punchy as you’d expect and the automatic transmission changes were erratic. The handling is decent, though, despite a high riding suspension that perches it 208mm off the ground.
Strengths
Good looks
Build quality
Advanced luxury features
High riding suspension
Weaknesses
Sluggish engine
Transmission
Narrow living quarters
Pricing
Tata Curvv 1.2T Pure+ — R349,900
Tata Curvv 1.2T Creative — R419,900
Tata Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S — R519,900
The Tata Harrier measures 4,605mm in length, 1,718mm in height and is 2,131mm wide. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier is the brand’s five-seat SUV and halo model. It competes in the cut-throat mid-size family SUV space where the Chery Tiggo 8 and Haval H6 do business, and it’s based on the Land Rover Discovery Sport platform. Tata has owned the British brand since 2008.
Three trims of Pure+, Adventure+ A and Fearless+ are available on debut. It’s spacious with a luggage area of 445l expandable to 815l, and with decent build quality that we found in the rest of the new Tata models.
The luxury and convenience equipment fitted is generous, too, and include ventilated and leather-clad front seats, park distance control and camera among more.
The Fearless+ gains a larger 12.3-inch Harman infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Unlike most other options in the niche, the Harrier is available with diesel engines and six-speed automatic transmissions exclusively. Outputs are 125kW and 350Nm but it’s available in front-wheel drive format only.
The engine torque made it the best drive on the day, and it’s refined too. It’s a softly sprung thing that doesn’t roll much in corners, and is generally up for being hustled on a variety of terrain.
First Drive
FIRST DRIVE: Tata’s Curvv and fearless Harrier family SUV
We report on the new higher-end models of the Indian brand that re-entered SA recently
The first pair of new Tata models I drove earlier this week, the Tiago and Punch, are aimed more at the mass market.
However, the Indian brand knows that style also sells. Cue the new Tata Curvv. This compact SUV injects glamour into everyday life with a raked rear roofline. It’s up against cars such as the Toyota Starlet Cross and Suzuki Fronx.
Three specifications are on offer: Pure+, Creative and Accomplished S.
The entry and mid-spec are priced keenly against squarer-shaped rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit and others, but the top spec model I drove comes with R500k-plus pricing that brings more serious competition into contention, including the Haval Jolion, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos.
It feels well-built and equipped with plenty of luxuries, including a voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant, variable drive modes, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera, ventilated front seats and more. Inside, the driver gets a good driving position and reasonable visibility from the burgundy seats but it felt a bit cramped. The boot with a power tailgate is surprisingly deep though.
Under the Curvv’s bonnet is a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 88kW and 170Nm and paired with a six-speed manual or seven speed dual-clutch automatic depending on model.
On the road, the Curvv isn’t as punchy as you’d expect and the automatic transmission changes were erratic. The handling is decent, though, despite a high riding suspension that perches it 208mm off the ground.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Pricing
Tata Curvv 1.2T Pure+ — R349,900
Tata Curvv 1.2T Creative — R419,900
Tata Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S — R519,900
Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier is the brand’s five-seat SUV and halo model. It competes in the cut-throat mid-size family SUV space where the Chery Tiggo 8 and Haval H6 do business, and it’s based on the Land Rover Discovery Sport platform. Tata has owned the British brand since 2008.
Three trims of Pure+, Adventure+ A and Fearless+ are available on debut. It’s spacious with a luggage area of 445l expandable to 815l, and with decent build quality that we found in the rest of the new Tata models.
The luxury and convenience equipment fitted is generous, too, and include ventilated and leather-clad front seats, park distance control and camera among more.
Unlike most other options in the niche, the Harrier is available with diesel engines and six-speed automatic transmissions exclusively. Outputs are 125kW and 350Nm but it’s available in front-wheel drive format only.
The engine torque made it the best drive on the day, and it’s refined too. It’s a softly sprung thing that doesn’t roll much in corners, and is generally up for being hustled on a variety of terrain.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Pricing
Tata Harrier 2.0TD Pure+ — R549,900
Tata Harrier 2.0TD Adventure+ A — R649,900
Tata Harrier 2.0TD Fearless+ — R699,900
New Tata Harrier arrives in SA as the brand’s flagship
Chinese carmakers could boost local car production in SA
REVIEW: Opel Grandland is a stylish SUV that faces tough value battle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FIRST DRIVE: new Tata Tiago and Punch tested on SA roads
FIRST DRIVE | Porsche 911 Carrera GTS hybrid
Renault uncovers its latest Clio, but don’t expect it locally
Ferrari 849 Testarossa revives spirit of the 1980s classic
Lexus IS sedan to bow out of SA after 26 years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.