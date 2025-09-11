Life / Motoring

First Drive

FIRST DRIVE: Tata’s Curvv and fearless Harrier family SUV

We report on the new higher-end models of the Indian brand that re-entered SA recently

11 September 2025 - 19:16
by Phuti Mpyane
The Tata Curvv features coupé-inspired styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
The first pair of new Tata models I drove earlier this week, the Tiago and Punch, are aimed more at the mass market.

However, the Indian brand knows that style also sells. Cue the new Tata Curvv. This compact SUV injects glamour into everyday life with a raked rear roofline. It’s up against cars such as the Toyota Starlet Cross and Suzuki Fronx.

Three specifications are on offer: Pure+, Creative and Accomplished S.

The entry and mid-spec are priced keenly against squarer-shaped rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit and others, but the top spec model I drove comes with R500k-plus pricing that brings more serious competition into contention, including the Haval Jolion, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos.

The Curvv Accomplished S gets a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED
It feels well-built and equipped with plenty of luxuries, including a voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant, variable drive modes, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera, ventilated front seats and more. Inside, the driver gets a good driving position and reasonable visibility from the burgundy seats but it felt a bit cramped. The boot with a power tailgate is surprisingly deep though.

Under the Curvv’s bonnet is a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 88kW and 170Nm and paired with a six-speed manual or seven speed dual-clutch automatic depending on model.

On the road, the Curvv isn’t as punchy as you’d expect and the automatic transmission changes were erratic. The handling is decent, though, despite a high riding suspension that perches it 208mm off the ground.

Strengths

  • Good looks
  • Build quality
  • Advanced luxury features
  • High riding suspension

Weaknesses

  • Sluggish engine
  • Transmission
  • Narrow living quarters

Pricing

Tata Curvv 1.2T Pure+ — R349,900

Tata Curvv 1.2T Creative — R419,900

Tata Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S — R519,900

The Tata Harrier measures 4,605mm in length, 1,718mm in height and is 2,131mm wide. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is the brand’s five-seat SUV and halo model. It competes in the cut-throat mid-size family SUV space where the Chery Tiggo 8 and Haval H6 do business, and it’s based on the Land Rover Discovery Sport platform. Tata has owned the British brand since 2008.

Three trims of Pure+, Adventure+ A and Fearless+ are available on debut. It’s spacious with a luggage area of 445l expandable to 815l, and with decent build quality that we found in the rest of the new Tata models.

The luxury and convenience equipment fitted is generous, too, and include ventilated and leather-clad front seats, park distance control and camera among more.

The Fearless+ gains a larger 12.3-inch Harman infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Unlike most other options in the niche, the Harrier is available with diesel engines and six-speed automatic transmissions exclusively. Outputs are 125kW and 350Nm but it’s available in front-wheel drive format only.

The engine torque made it the best drive on the day, and it’s refined too. It’s a softly sprung thing that doesn’t roll much in corners, and is generally up for being hustled on a variety of terrain.

Strengths

  • Spacious
  • Build quality
  • High-end luxury features
  • Refined drive

Weaknesses

  • No AWD

Pricing

Tata Harrier 2.0TD Pure+ — R549,900

Tata Harrier 2.0TD Adventure+ A — R649,900

Tata Harrier 2.0TD Fearless+ — R699,900

Life
3 days ago

