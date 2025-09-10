Life / Motoring

Eskom employees start driving EVs

The company aims to convert its entire vehicle fleet to EVs by 2035

11 September 2025 - 09:04
by Khodani Mpilo
Eskom launched its first fleet of 20 electric vehicles on Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting event that included demonstrations and test drives. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Eskom launched its first fleet of 20 electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting event that included demonstrations and test drives.

The EVs range from light delivery vehicles to trucks and will be used mainly in Eskom’s distribution and generation divisions. The company says another 100 are on the way. That built on last year’s rollout of 10 charging stations across five of its sites.

Agnes Mlambo, acting group executive for distribution, said the launch was about more than just cars.

“It is about reimagining the energy landscape, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring every community benefits from the transition to sustainable transport,” Mlambo said.

She said Eskom had set its sights on converting its entire vehicle fleet to electric by 2035, starting with the distribution division, which has the largest footprint. To achieve this, Mlambo said, the company planned to add more charging stations and make 55 public EV stations available in the next two years.

Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane said the move showed the organisation’s role in shaping a cleaner, low-carbon future.

“Through e-mobility, we are cutting emissions, boosting innovation and creating real benefits for communities and the economy. We see ourselves as more than just an electricity provider — we are enablers of progress,” Marokane said.

The power utility is also preparing its grid for the future, making sure it can handle higher electricity demand from EVs. It is working on smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs to make EV ownership more affordable for South Africans.

Eskom has been collaborating with the government, car manufacturers, petroleum companies and researchers since 2021 to build a strong e-mobility framework for the country.

The company says this shift will not only help reduce emissions but also create jobs and new revenue streams.

TimesLIVE

