Life / Motoring

NEWS

Chinese carmakers could boost local car production in SA

Trade, industry & competition deputy minister says investments into hybrid and electric vehicles is an area of interest

11 September 2025 - 11:00
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
BYD and Chery are among about 15 Chinese car brands active in SA, with Geely, Leapmotor and Changan set to join them soon. Picture: SUPPLIED
BYD and Chery are among about 15 Chinese car brands active in SA, with Geely, Leapmotor and Changan set to join them soon. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA is in talks with Chinese carmakers to encourage them to invest in local production, with one manufacturer showing strong interest in building cars locally, Trade, industry & competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi said on Wednesday.

Africa’s most developed car manufacturing hub is at an inflection point, with a drop in domestic output and a surge in imported vehicles, mostly from China.

Competition is intensifying, meanwhile, with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen vying for market share against electric vehicle producer BYD as well as Chery, Great Wall Motor and Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC).

Godlimpi told MPs that discussions were under way with several Chinese carmakers to manufacture in SA instead of exporting them to the country.

“One area of their interest is to invest in hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles because that is the market that they are servicing globally,” Godlimpi said.

One Chinese company had talks with the trade and industry department in August and expressed an interest in establishing operations in either East London or Gqeberha, he said.

To escape pressure from a damaging price war in their home market, Chinese carmakers are expanding into Africa in search of profits. BYD and Chery are among about 15 Chinese car brands active in SA, with Geely, Leapmotor and Changan set to join them soon.

SA is also reviewing its tariff regime as it seeks to protect the sector from low-cost imports.

“We’ve also been trying to move up to the highest ceiling of import duties to make sure that cheap imports do not price out SA-manufactured cars,” Godlimpi said, adding that such changes took time to implement.

Reuters

iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand

With a funky image, the NEV brand targets young-at-heart customers
Life
1 week ago

New BAIC SUV unveiled with plans for SA production

The new SUV rivals the Toyota RAV 4 and VW Tiguan, and expected cost from R550,000
Life
2 weeks ago

Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader

Chinese automakers are giving established brands cause for concern, says CEO George Mienie
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
When it’s time to say it with flowers
Life
2.
Lexus IS sedan to bow out of SA after 26 years
Life / Motoring
3.
New Mercedes-Benz GLC launched as an electric SUV
Life / Motoring
4.
Mauritius: Africa’s fastest-growing millionaire ...
Life
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Guild wines to pursue and those ...
Life

Related Articles

REVIEW: Opel Grandland is a stylish SUV that faces tough value battle

Life / Motoring

Apocalypse looms for South Africa’s motor industry

Features / Cover Story

Lexus IS sedan to bow out of SA after 26 years

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.