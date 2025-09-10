Ferrari 849 Testarossa revives spirit of the 1980s classic

The price in Europe starts at R9.4m. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari has brought back a storied nameplate with the launch of the new 849 Testarossa. The last prancing horse to wear the badge was the iconic 512 Testarossa of 1991.
Replacing the SF90 mid-engined hybrid supercar introduced in 2019, the 849 Testarossa two-seater is available in coupé and open-top Spider guises.
Like the SF90, it is a plug-in hybrid that marries a twin-turbo 4.0l petrol V8 engine with three electric motors — one in front and two in the back. The 8 of “849" stands for the eight cylinders and the “49” refers to the cubic centimetres of displacement — 49cc for each of the eight cylinders.
The hybrid powertrain wields total outputs of 772kW and 842Nm — respective increases of 37kW and 42Nm over its predecessor. It makes this the most powerful series production Ferrari, second only to the limited-edition F80 with 895kW.
The resulting performance is very attention-grabbing. Laying the power down via an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission and e4WD all-wheel drive, the 849 Testarossa covers the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.3 seconds and reaches a top speed over 330km/h, says Ferrari. Perhaps even more remarkably, the supercar blitzes to 200km/h in only 6.35 seconds.
Keeping all the horsepower tamed is a suite of traction-enhancing electronics controlled by a Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE) digital system. Providing driving thrills with maximum control, FIVE optimises the traction control, torque vectoring, electronic differential management and e4WD system delivery.
The 849 Testarossa feels planted in high-speed corners by generating a total downforce of 415kg at 250km/h, an increase of 25kg compared to the SF90 Stradale.
The 849 Testarossa two-seater is available in coupé and open-top Spider guises. Picture: SUPPLIED
A dedicated suspension set-up and kinematic angles are optimised for handling on the limit. The braking system has been revised to handle the higher level of performance, with larger carbon ceramic discs and pads all round.
The extra power, combined with the aero and chassis innovations, have resulted in the 849 Testarossa lapping Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in 1min 17.5sec — 1.2sec quicker than the SF90 Stradale.
The laptime was achieved using the optional Assetto Fiorano version of the 849 Testarossa, which weighs 30kg less and has optimised aerodynamics.
The Testarossa’s styling is a major departure from the SF90 and features bold vertical and transverse lines inspired by aeronautics and the Ferrari racing sports prototypes of the 1970s.
The seats are available in two versions: comfort and a carbon-fibre racing seat with sporty side bolsters. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new bodywork includes a striking double-stacked nose and dramatic side intake vents that feed the turbo intercoolers. The double tail design is inspired by the Ferrari 512 S racer from 1969 and there’s an active wing.
Two new colours developed specifically for the car are Rosso Fiammante red and Giallo Ambra yellow.
The starting price is set at €460,000 (R9,434,728) for the coupé and €500,000 (R10,255,270) for the Spider version, with first deliveries to start in the second and third quarter of next year, respectively, starting with Europe.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Ferrari 849 Testarossa revives spirit of the 1980s classic
The two-seater is available in coupé and open-top Spider guises
