Renault uncovers its latest Clio, but don’t expect it locally

A runaway sales success story, the sixth-generation hatch was unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show

09 September 2025 - 18:28
by Motoring Staff
The sixth-generation Clio gets an aggressive new front end. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Renault Clio has been a runaway success for the French brand, with nearly 17-million units sold in 120 countries since its debut in 1990.

Those figures make it the best-selling French car of all time, and Renault is hoping to add to that tally with the new sixth-generation Clio, unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show.

In the metal it’s bigger than the model it replaces, measuring 4,116mm long (+67mm). The front end has been reworked, featuring a large radiator grille with a diamond mesh pattern, chevron-shaped LED daytime running lights and slim headlamp clusters set in black housings.

The bonnet is longer than before while the roofline now tapers coupé-style towards a shark-fin antenna and integrated spoiler. Other styling cues include black wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels (depending on trim), concealed rear door handles and four separate tail lights, which Renault says are inspired by sports cars.

Black wheel arches shroud 18" alloys on top-tier models. Picture: SUPPLIED
At launch, customers will have a choice of seven body colours: Absolute Red, Absolute Green, Glacier White, Ceramic Grey, Shadow Grey, Diamond Black and Iron Blue.

The cabin gets a redesigned dashboard housing two 10.1-inch screens: one a customisable digital instrument cluster, the other an infotainment hub with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running Renault’s latest OpenR Link operating system, it offers built-in Google services (Maps, Assistant, etc) as well as apps via Google Play.

The cabin gets a redesigned dashboard housing two 10.1" screens. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other updates include a smaller multifunction steering wheel with an integrated drive-mode button, new seats made with recycled materials, two front USB-C ports, wireless charging, a 12V socket in the 391l boot and ambient lighting with 48 colour options. Cloth upholstery is standard, while the range-topping Esprit Alpine gets Alcantara.

Depending on specification, up to 29 advanced driver-assistance systems will be available.

OpenR Link operating system offers built-in Google services (Maps, Assistant, etc) as well as apps via Google Play. Picture: SUPPLIED
Built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, the new Clio will initially be offered with two powertrains. The first is a 1.2l three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 85kW and 190Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It returns a claimed 4.9l/100km and covers 0-100km/h in 10.1 seconds.

The E-Tech hybrid combines a 1.8l four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery pack. Using a multimode gearbox, it consumes 3.9l/100km and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds. It also offers five drive modes: all-electric, dynamic hybrid, E-drive, combustion and energy recovery.

The new Renault Clio will go on sale in Europe in 2027. According to Renault SA PR manager Viviene Ward, the model is not expected to be introduced locally.

