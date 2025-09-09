Nissan SA slashes X-Trail prices for limited time

The fourth generation X-Trail was launched in 2023.
Nissan SA has introduced a limited-time price cut on its X-Trail range, which also benefits from a mild specification upgrade.
The X-Trail has sold more than 50,000 units since being introduced here in 2001 and at one time was one of the most popular SUVs in its segment.
In recent times it has, like many other legacy brands, faced a stern challenge from a raft of cheaper rivals from China and India. The fourth-generation X-Trail was launched here in 2023 as a three-model range, with all variants powered by a 2.5l normally-aspirated petrol engine, with a choice of two- and four-wheel drive guises. All versions put their 135kW of power and 244Nm down via a CVT automatic transmission.
To bring the X-Trail up to the latest convenience standards, Nissan has added a wireless smartphone charger inside the cabin. Also, the doors now automatically unlock when you approach the vehicle with the key in your pocket, and lock themselves when you walk away.
The new tech adds to the existing list of range-wide standard features which includes stability control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, rear parking camera and adaptive cruise control, among others.
A 211mm ground clearance gives the X-Trail decent rough-road ability while the flagship version has all-wheel drive. All variants have a 2,000kg towing capacity.
The higher models get additional features such as surround view cameras, artificial leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and blind spot warning.
For a limited and unspecified time, Nissan is sweetening the deal with the following price cuts to the three models:
The X-Trail Visia reduces from R687,900 to R587,900, the X-Trail Acenta is down from R751,900 to R666,900 and the X-Trail Acenta Plus decreases from R812,900 to R749,900.
The cars are sold with Nissan’s standard six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/90,000km service plan.
Nissan SA is considering bolstering the X-Trail range with a hybrid model using e-Power technology, an electrified power train that combines a 1.5l petrol engine and an electric motor.
The petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, and the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor.
The X-Trail e-Power would be around 15% more expensive than petrol models but its low fuel consumption of around 6l/100km and 1,000km-plus range could be strong selling points, said Ramy Mohareb, communications head for Nissan Africa.
Nissan Magnite
The X-Trail discount follows Nissan SA recently reducing the prices of its Magnite range by between 4% and 10% to stay competitive against the growing number of competitors in the compact crossover segment.
Nissan this week also reintroduced a limited edition Kuro model to the Magnite range, the second time the variant has been available. The Magnite was launched in 2021 and has been a popular seller for the brand with nearly 34,000 units shifted.
Kuro is the Japanese word for black, and all the Magnite’s exterior and interior silver and chrome elements — including door handles, alloy wheels, skid plates and grille surrounds — have been darkened for a bolder and more menacing look.
Based on the Magnite 1.0T CVT Acenta, the Kuro retails for R352,900 — an R8,000 premium over the standard model. Standard fare includes a turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 74kW and 152Nm, auto transmission, stability control, 16-inch alloy wheels, climate control, keyless access, six airbags, cruise control and digital instruments.
The Magnite range carries a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
