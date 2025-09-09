Nissan's e-Power system is an electrified powertrain used in the X-Trail (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED
Japan’s Nissan Motor is considering a rollout of hybrid cars that use its e-Power technology in SA as a way to help drivers move from petrol engines towards electric vehicles, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Low incomes and high import duties have long hampered manufacturers’ efforts to sell more cars in Africa, with patchy power access and a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure posing additional hurdles for EV adoption on the continent.
Nissan has already launched hybrids in Morocco, Egypt and Tunisiathat run on the e-Power system, which the company thinks could also be popular among SA drivers.
“This is currently under study,” Ramy Mohareb, communications head for Nissan Africa, told reporters, adding that the company was evaluating factors such as customer demand and market readiness.
“Why we’re saying it fits Africa, is because you don’t need the extensive infrastructure, and battery cost is not as high as the current EVs. There is no range anxiety. So we think that this is the right technology to transition to full EVs in Africa.”
Nissan’s e-Power system is an electrified power train that combines a compact petrol engine and an electric motor. It uses electricity generated by the engine to drive the vehicle solely with the electric battery.
Mohareb was speaking at the launch of Nissan’s newer models of its X-Trail SUV and Magnite Kuro compact SUV.
Maciej Klenkiewicz, MD for Nissan Africa, emphasised the company’s commitment to SA amid a major global restructuring.
“Africa is in quite good shape… We are not shrinking, we’re going to increase that portfolio,” he said.
NEWS
Nissan explores hybrid rollout in SA to smooth the shift to EVs
Reduced infrastructure needs and lower battery costs make Nissan’s e-Power technology a good fit for Africa
Japan’s Nissan Motor is considering a rollout of hybrid cars that use its e-Power technology in SA as a way to help drivers move from petrol engines towards electric vehicles, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Low incomes and high import duties have long hampered manufacturers’ efforts to sell more cars in Africa, with patchy power access and a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure posing additional hurdles for EV adoption on the continent.
Nissan has already launched hybrids in Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia that run on the e-Power system, which the company thinks could also be popular among SA drivers.
“This is currently under study,” Ramy Mohareb, communications head for Nissan Africa, told reporters, adding that the company was evaluating factors such as customer demand and market readiness.
“Why we’re saying it fits Africa, is because you don’t need the extensive infrastructure, and battery cost is not as high as the current EVs. There is no range anxiety. So we think that this is the right technology to transition to full EVs in Africa.”
Nissan’s e-Power system is an electrified power train that combines a compact petrol engine and an electric motor. It uses electricity generated by the engine to drive the vehicle solely with the electric battery.
Mohareb was speaking at the launch of Nissan’s newer models of its X-Trail SUV and Magnite Kuro compact SUV.
Maciej Klenkiewicz, MD for Nissan Africa, emphasised the company’s commitment to SA amid a major global restructuring.
“Africa is in quite good shape… We are not shrinking, we’re going to increase that portfolio,” he said.
Reuters
Nissan Magnite gets price cuts and more safety
New Nissan Navara Stealth launched in SA
Possible shutdown of Nissan SA poses threat to its plans on the continent
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Taking on the Spirit of Africa in new Navara Warrior
Nissan management hammered by shareholders over deepening crisis
INTERVIEW: Hyundai has learnt a few tricks to protect its castle walls
Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.