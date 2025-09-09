FIRST DRIVE: new Tata Tiago and Punch tested on SA roads

The flagship Tiago 1.2 XZ+ will launch at a later stage and comes fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps. Picture: SUPPLIED
In August, Indian brand Tata re-entered the SA market with four new models: the Tata Tiago, Punch, Curve and Harrier.
The company exited in 2019, but the partnership with Motus Holdings endures and both companies say they are confident of a better stab at the market this time.
Judging by the new products, the brand seemingly went through a renaissance. They look good and are competitively priced. We’ve covered the return of the brand and other specifics elsewhere, but now we’ve had short first driving stints on roads in the Magaliesburg area, starting with the Tiago and Punch.
Tata Tiago
Demand for small, inexpensive passenger hatchbacks still exists in SA despite dwindled options compared to the sheer diversity of what was available in the past. Blame it on the rise in the popularity of SUVs, but for many locals the R150,000-R250,000 bracket still represents entry into personal mobility.
Overview
It’s not a new model to SA, though. It’s the third generation of the Tata Indica that was first marketed here in 2004. The improved second generation was the Tata Bolt launched in 2015. The Tiago continues on the value-for-money offering.
Three specification models of the neatly styled car are sold on debut, with prices ranging from R185K-R225K; ballpark figures for the segment.
Space is among the sought out deciding factors for small car buyers. The 3,767mm long Tiago trumps rivals including the Renault Kwid, Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Celerio and S-Presso on length, but it’s a small margin. The 2,400mm wheelbase is third largest in the bracket, and the interior looks and feels adequately built and specified.
It’s powered by a 1.2l naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine with 63kW and 113kW, the most powerful in the niche. Gearbox choices are a five-speed manual and five-speed automatic driving the front wheels. I drove the former exclusively at the launch.
Strengths
Solid drive on straight and twisty roads
Good damping qualities over rough surfaces
Gutsy little engine and light clutch
Easy gear action
Looks to be frugal
Weaknesses
Not so tractable on steep inclines
Pricing
Tata Tiago 1.2 XM — R184,900
Tata Tiago 1.2 XT manual — R209,900
Tata Tiago 1.2 XT auto — R224,900
Top-tier Punch models get LED headlamps and alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tata Punch
Sub-compact SUV priced between R220K and R270K are turbocharging the high-riding suspension niche. Popular models include the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Tata is adding its name to the hat with five models of the new Punch. Include the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3X0, Kia Sonet and the Omoda C5 in the list of alternatives.
Its forte includes attractive styling, and which I can best describe as a mishmash of a Citroën C1, Renault Kiger and Kwid. It's an impressive driving experience, with an unruffled ride and decent cornering. It’s also comfortable and practical, with doors that open at 90-degrees to ease entry and exit, but also for loading bulky items, too.
It shares the non-turbo 1.2l three-cylinder motor with its Tiago cousin but with 65kW and 115Nm on tap, and also driving the front wheels only. Transmission choices are the five-speed manual and five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
Strengths
Poised everywhere
Handles poor surfaces well
Engine feels a touch overwhelmed by heft
Weaknesses
AMT is refined, but stick to the manual if you can
Pricing
Tata Punch 1.2 Adventure — R244,900
Tata Punch 1.2 Adventure+ S manual — R269,900
Tata Punch 1.2 Accomplished+ — R309,900
Tata Punch 1.2 Creative+ — R339,900
Look out for the first drive impressions of the Tata Curvv and Harrier later this week.
FIRST DRIVE: new Tata Tiago and Punch tested on SA roads
We get an early turn of the wheels in the Tata brand's new quartet after re-entering SA
