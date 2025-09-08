CLASSIC CARS
Creative Rides to auction collectable cars
September 18 sale will have a line up of classic and modern exotics
09 September 2025 - 11:20
Creative Rides is gearing up to host its next evening auction on September 18 at 6pm in Johannesburg, with an exciting line-up that includes classic, collectable and exotic cars.
One of the headline lots is a Bentley Continental GTC finished in cobalt blue with a light tan leather interior and polished walnut trim. The convertible shows just 14,935km, offering buyers a low-mileage example of the marque’s luxury flagship...
