Porsche unleashes record-breaking 911 Turbo S

The all-wheel drive Porsche blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has unveiled the most powerful production 911 to date.
Revealed at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, the new 911 Turbo S pairs a twin-turbo flat-six 3.6l engine with T-Hybrid technology to produce 523kW of power — an increase of 45kW compared to its predecessor — while torque is unchanged at 800Nm. These outputs trump even the GT2 RS high-performance hero of the previous generation 911, which wielded 515kW/750Nm.
An eight-speed PDK transmission with an integrated electric motor sends power to the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system of the new 911 Turbo S, resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds — an 0.2 second improvement. It takes just 8.4 seconds to reach 200 km/h — 0.5 seconds better — and top speed is 322 km/h.
The hybrid system adds 85kg but this has been compensated for by the hike in power and improvements to the driving dynamics, resulting in the new 911 Turbo S lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 7:03.92 minutes — 14 seconds faster than its predecessor.
The previous 911 Turbo S was a yardstick for a sports car that blends performance, long-distance comfort and everyday usability, and the newcomer raises the bar. Available as a coupé and Cabriolet, the car has significantly improved performance, bolder styling, and an improved chassis and aerodynamics.
The T-Hybrid technology, which first appeared last year in the 911 Carrera GTS, has been developed further for the 911 Turbo S. Where the GTS uses a single electric exhaust gas turbocharger (eTurbo), two are used in the Turbo S, not only to boost power but also responsiveness.
Grip is improved by increasing the width of the rear tyres by 10mm to 325/30 ZR 21, while the fronts remain 255/35 ZR 20s. The standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system has new motorsport-inspired brake pads, and the rear discs have grown by 20mm to a 410mm diameter.
An open-top version is available. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new car has an updated design with optimised cooling for the powertrain and brakes, and enhanced aerodynamics. Active, vertically arranged cooling air flaps in the front of the vehicle and an active front diffuser work with an active front spoiler and an extendable, tilting rear wing to reduce drag or lift as driving conditions demand. It reduces the drag coefficient of the coupé by up to 10% compared to its predecessor.
An electro-hydraulically controlled Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (ehPDCC) system also comes standard. Powered by the 400V electrical system and high-voltage battery, the system reduces body roll when changing direction, actuating more quickly than the hydraulic PDCC system used in the previous 911 Turbo S
A new Sport exhaust system features a titanium muffler and tips, saving weight while enhancing the aesthetics and sound of the car. The engine has been modified with asymmetrical timing for a more emotive sound.
As per tradition for a 911 Turbo model, the body is wider than the 911 Carrera variants. The rear quarter panels feature intakes that channel air to the engine, and the redesigned rear has striking ventilation openings that emphasise the width. Additional styling flourishes come from numerous contrasting elements designed in Turbonite, a colour reserved for Turbo variants.
The cabin has carbon and Turbonite flourishes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior also features various accents in Turbonite, electrically adjustable sports seats with “Turbo S” lettering on the headrests, carbon-structured trim strips with neodyme trim and a perforated microfibre headliner.
Other standard fare includes HD Matrix Design LED headlights, and a Sport Chrono Package including tyre temperature gauge.
The 911 Turbo S coupé comes standard as a two-seater but rear seats are optionally available at no cost. The Cabriolet is only offered in a 2+2 seat configuration.
The order books for SA will open later this week, at the following prices (inclusive of a three-year Driveplan):
911 Turbo S Coupe — R5,558,000
911 Turbo S Cabriolet — R5,827,000
