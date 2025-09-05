LOCAL LAUNCH
New Tata Harrier arrives in SA as the brand’s flagship
All three Harrier models are powered by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine
Another day, another new Tata model on SA’s streets. This time it’s the Indian marque’s flagship Harrier SUV, built on underpinnings similar to the Land Rover D8 platform (think first-generation Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport).
At 4,605mm in length, the India-made vehicle is positioned against rivals such as the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and the Harrier has an exterior design reminiscent of the Tata Curvv (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/life/motoring/2025-09-04-new-curvv-suv-shows-tatas-stylish-side/). Expect slim horizontal daytime running lights, a large front radiator grille and compact Bi-LED projector headlamps for improved night-time visibility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.