international Launch
New Mercedes-Benz GLC launched as an electric SUV
The new model is larger with new tech and a 700km driving range on full charge
The Mercedes-Benz GLC, the German brand’s mid-size premium SUV has debuted at the IAA motor show in Munich. It is being launched in full electric GLC 400 4Matic guise, and introduces a heap of new technology and luxuries, and a bolder but cleaner design language for the brand featuring a large and chromed grille that is optionally illuminated.
New headlamps with the next-generation digital light technology and micro-LED technology enables more brightness for high beam and road projections, while using 50% less energy than before. Aligned to camera information and map data, the cornering light reacts more precisely to the course of the road. The rear styling is characterised by cylindrical light clusters first seen on the AMG GT XX concept car. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.