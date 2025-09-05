New BMW iX3 charges into the electric SUV battle

The iX3 features a new design language inspired by the marque’s original Neue Klasse models of the 1960s. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW Neue Klasse era has officially begun with the unveiling of the all-new iX3.
Riding on a bespoke platform not shared with any of Munich’s combustion models, this fully electric “sports activity vehicle” is a big deal for BMW as it debuts its latest sixth-generation eDrive technology.
This includes highly efficient electric motors said to reduce energy losses by 40%, manufacturing costs by 20% and weight by 10%. Powering these motors is a new generation of high-voltage batteries with cylindrical cells and 800V technology, delivering a 30% increase in charging speed and 20% higher energy density.
Taillights feature the brand’s signature ‘L’ shape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Integrated into the vehicle architecture as a structural component, the battery packs also save weight, improving dynamics and efficiency.
In the iX3, a 108.7kWh battery powers an asynchronous motor on the front axle and an electrically excited synchronous motor on the rear axle. BMW claims a combined output of 345kW and 645Nm, distributed to all four wheels. Performance figures include 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, a top speed of 210km/h and a range of up to 805km.
A maximum charging rate of 400kW allows up to 372km of range to be added in 10 minutes at an 800V DC rapid charger, while charging from 10% to 80% capacity takes 21 minutes.
The iX3 sports a drag coefficient of 0.24. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bidirectional charging is integrated as standard, with the iX3 offering full vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H) and Vevicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality.
Another debut feature is BMW’s new “Heart of Joy” control unit, which manages drivetrain, brakes, energy recuperation and steering, processing data up to 10 times faster than conventional systems.
Paired with BMW’s in-house Dynamic Performance Control software, it is designed to deliver more precise handling, smoother power transfer and improved efficiency. According to BMW, 98% of everyday braking is handled by recuperation alone, reducing the need to use the brake pedal.
Boot space is a generous 520l. Picture: SUPPLIED
The “Heart of Joy” is joined by three other such “superbrains”: one for automated driving, another for infotainment and a third for cabin comfort systems. Together, they provide the basis for a new software architecture that supports continuous upgrades and future AI functionality.
The iX3 is also the first production model to feature BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, which combines physical controls with touch, voice and steering-wheel inputs. Central to this is the Panoramic Vision display, projecting information across the width of the windscreen, complemented by a free-standing central touchscreen and optional 3D head-up display.
The upgraded Intelligent Personal Assistant adds new voices, proactive suggestions and personalisable routines, with LLM-based voice interaction to come.
The iX3 sees the debut of BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Operating System X underpins the system, enabling personalisation, over-the-air updates, enhanced navigation with charging-optimised routes and access to more than 60 third-party apps via the ConnectedDrive Store.
Standard features include the BMW Digital Key Plus and upgraded BMW Maps, while entertainment options range from streaming apps to in-car gaming.
The first iX3 variant to launch will be the 50 xDrive, which comes standard with two-zone automatic climate control, comfort access, automatic tailgate operation, extended exterior mirrors, heated front seats and wireless charging.
Customers can customise their cabins with Essential, Contemporary, M Sport and BMW Individual styling packages, while options include three-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof with climate-comfort glazing.
Panoramic sunroof with climate comfort glazing is optional. Picture: SUPPLIED
Styling is set to spark debate, with the iX3 adopting a front-end design inspired by BMW’s original Neue Klasse models of the 1960s, such as the 1500 and 2000 tii sedans. It features smaller kidney grilles flanked by slim headlamp clusters, which can be illuminated as part of the optional BMW Iconic Glow package.
This also offers a light sequence that activates when the driver approaches the vehicle, with three selectable moods: Relaxed, Balanced and Excited.
Other details include subtly rectangular wheel arches, flush door handles, a large roof spoiler and tail light clusters that extend well into the centre of the tailgate. Standard wheels are 20” alloys, with 21” and 22” options available.
At launch, one solid and five metallic paint finishes will be offered along with the option of the M Sport package or M Sport package Pro. Tick this box and you can enjoy gloss black features on the exterior, and M Sport seats and an M steering wheel inside the vehicle.
The new BMW iX3 will reach European markets in spring 2026 and SA in the third quarter of the same year.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.