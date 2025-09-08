VEHICLE SECURITY
Ford Raptor gets B6 protection against assault rifles
Bulletproof package withstands rounds from high-powered AK47
08 September 2025 - 11:24
Vehicle armouring company SVI Engineering has introduced a Ford-backed B6 discreet armouring package for the Ranger Raptor, a model previously approved only for B4 (handgun) protection.
The concealed B6 package provides protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. Materials used include 38mm armoured glass and high-grade armoured steel plates. The Raptor’s entire passenger cell boasts coverage, while critical under-bonnet components (such as the battery and ABS unit) are also protected, says Nicol Louw SVI’s business development director...
