MOTORSPORT
Simola Hillclimb will step up safety for 2026
Tyre barriers will be upgraded to FIA specification following fatal accident at this year’s event
05 September 2025 - 10:02
Simola Hillclimb organisers will step up safety for the 16th edition, which will take place in Knysna from April 30 to May 3 2026.
Seasoned competitor Pieter Joubert was killed in this year’s event on May 4 after losing control of his Lotus during a run up the 1.9km Simola Hill, due to suspected mechanical failure. ..
