Major cyber attack disrupts Jaguar Land Rover

Luxury carmaker is the latest British company to be hit amid a surge in cyber attacks globally

05 September 2025 - 08:55
by Pushkala Aripaka
The production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull. Picture: REUTERS
Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) retail and production activities have been “severely disrupted” following a cybersecurity incident, the British luxury carmaker said this week, adding that it was working to restart its operations in a controlled manner.

The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said it had not found any evidence at this stage that any customer data had been stolen after it shut down its systems to mitigate the effect. It did not provide further details.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The disruption adds to JLR’s woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.

The carmaker is the latest British company to be hit by a cyber security incident in recent months amid a surge in cyber and ransomware attacks globally, as increasingly sophisticated threat actors disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft. Hackers also attempted to break into retailer Co-op Group’s systems in April.

Reuters

FIRST DRIVE: Range Rover Electric

Coming in 2026, the battery-powered SUV delivers the brand’s typical luxury and off-road ability
1 month ago

New iCaur brand coming to SA in 2026

It's another Chery subsidiary that specialises in cheeky little electric crossovers
1 month ago

REVIEW: Does the Lexus LX 700h deliver more than the diesel?

The hybrid SUV is huge, hungry and a beast off road
22 hours ago
