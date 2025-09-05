Cape Town gears up for inaugural Speed Classic hill climb

Close to 150 high powered cars are expected to compete in the hill climb competition. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town drawing closer to its hosting on October 25-26 on Phillip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town, the organisers say that show goers can expect to watch close to 150 of SA’s most exciting cars in action against the backdrop of Table Mountain.
The Speed Classic Cape Town is designed as a hill climb race with an exclusive lifestyle experience, and featuring a collection of cars worth more than R600m. The two-day showcase harks back to Cape Town’s hill climb legacy, when drivers tested their skills on Camps Bay Drive, Signal Hill and Kloof roads.
Table Mountain in Cape Town will provide a picturesque view to a new hill climb motorsport event in the City in October. Picture: MAURO PEREIRA
It’s a City of Cape Town and Motorsport SA sanctioned event featuring two invitational competitions on both days. On October 25, or Classic Car Saturday, there will be a showcase of vintage engineering and elegant design.
Sunday October 26 is reserved for pure speed with the King of the Mountain showdown. Modern supercars and high-performance racing machines will compete across 1.8km of twisting tarmac, including a 150m vertical climb.
“There is nothing that has as much variety and is as accessible, where you will be that close to the track. Spectators will be 2m-3m away from cars doing 350km/h,” said event co-founder Garth Mackintosh.
FIA-approved concrete barriers with debris fences will be erected along the route on both sides to keep drivers and spectators, and nearby residents safe. The spectator viewing area is above the race course, on the inbound lane and also protected by a concrete barrier, debris and pedestrian fences, according to Steyn Momberg, Project manager.
More than 150 of SA's pinnancle racing machines will battle for the King of the Mountain title. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We want an event for all of Cape Town, where spectators can just come have fun and enjoy motorsport action up close. We are for the whole family and everyone is welcome, but at the same time we want to have motorsport combined with lifestyle for those looking for a more exclusive experience,” said Mackintosh.
Lifestyle villages with views of the track, open paddocks and general access catering for the whole family are guaranteed. Tickets cost R200 for adults and more information can be found on www.speedclassic.capetown
MOTORSPORT
Cape Town gears up for inaugural Speed Classic hill climb
The spectacle blends lifestyle flair, high speed action and the famous mountain as a visual asset
With the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town drawing closer to its hosting on October 25-26 on Phillip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town, the organisers say that show goers can expect to watch close to 150 of SA’s most exciting cars in action against the backdrop of Table Mountain.
The Speed Classic Cape Town is designed as a hill climb race with an exclusive lifestyle experience, and featuring a collection of cars worth more than R600m. The two-day showcase harks back to Cape Town’s hill climb legacy, when drivers tested their skills on Camps Bay Drive, Signal Hill and Kloof roads.
It’s a City of Cape Town and Motorsport SA sanctioned event featuring two invitational competitions on both days. On October 25, or Classic Car Saturday, there will be a showcase of vintage engineering and elegant design.
Sunday October 26 is reserved for pure speed with the King of the Mountain showdown. Modern supercars and high-performance racing machines will compete across 1.8km of twisting tarmac, including a 150m vertical climb.
“There is nothing that has as much variety and is as accessible, where you will be that close to the track. Spectators will be 2m-3m away from cars doing 350km/h,” said event co-founder Garth Mackintosh.
FIA-approved concrete barriers with debris fences will be erected along the route on both sides to keep drivers and spectators, and nearby residents safe. The spectator viewing area is above the race course, on the inbound lane and also protected by a concrete barrier, debris and pedestrian fences, according to Steyn Momberg, Project manager.
“We want an event for all of Cape Town, where spectators can just come have fun and enjoy motorsport action up close. We are for the whole family and everyone is welcome, but at the same time we want to have motorsport combined with lifestyle for those looking for a more exclusive experience,” said Mackintosh.
Lifestyle villages with views of the track, open paddocks and general access catering for the whole family are guaranteed. Tickets cost R200 for adults and more information can be found on www.speedclassic.capetown
The 1,000 Bike Show returns to Greenstone Mall this weekend
Classic cars to gather at Santos Beach Auto Extremo in Mossel Bay
Umhlanga welcomes L’Atelier Concours d’Elegance this weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU 2035 engine ban a ‘mistake’, says BMW CEO
Simola Hillclimb will step up safety for 2026
Major cyber attack disrupts Jaguar Land Rover
US cuts tariffs on Japanese cars to 15%
Chinese car brands challenge European rivals at Munich show
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.