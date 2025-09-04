Umhlanga welcomes L’Atelier Concours d’Elegance this weekend

John Hatfield’s 1967 Lancia Flavia meets top fashion in Umhlanga. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fourth Durban L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance Durban will be held inUmhlanga on September 7.
The L’Atelier Paris Concours is an event held around the world in more than 60 cities, including London, Paris, San Francisco, Delhi, Dubai and Detroit.
The event is a passion project of John Aritho, a classic car restorer and collector. The shows in 2018, 2019 and 2024 brought together a gathering of vintage and classic vehicles, as well as lifestyle brands, connecting people with a passion for cars and great food in a relaxed atmosphere.
“The idea is to make it a world-class occasion, capable of standing alongside the great concours in Europe, such as the Villa d’Este concours held in Lake Como and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance held in Monterey, California,” said Aritho.
“Last year’s event showcased Durban to the world, welcoming entrants from both Johannesburg and the Free State to complement the enthusiasm for classic cars that exists in the KwaZulu-Natal area.”
The event will be held in Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga. There will be prizes for the best dressed people, and the rare classic cars and bikes will be on show from 10am to 5pm.
Spectator tickets cost R200 per adult and R100 per child and are available here.
