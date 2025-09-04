Life / Motoring

Toyota launches wheelchair-friendly Hiace PWD

An automated rear ramp makes wheelchair access simple

04 September 2025 - 14:29
by Motor News Reporter
The popular minibus features an automated rear ramp that makes wheelchair access simple. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA has introduced a Toyota Hiace PWD (Persons with Disabilities) model.

The popular minibus features an automated rear ramp that makes wheelchair access simple. When not in use, the ramp folds away.

Instead of the Hiace’s regular 16 seats, the PWD model is a nine-seater as the rear rows were removed to accommodate the wheelchair and its occupant. The wheelchair bay is fitted with front and rear restraints for stability.

Priced at R761,713, the Hiace PWD runs on the proven 2.7l naturally aspirated engine. It is available exclusively in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.

“With this introduction, TSAM affirms its commitment to creating a more inclusive transport landscape. The Hiace PWD is more than just a vehicle — it is a statement of intent, a promise to make mobility accessible to everyone,” says Tasneem Lorgat, Toyota SA’s GM of marketing communications.

The Toyota Hiace PWD is available on a customer order. 

Every Hiace PWD model comes standard with a nine services/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.

 

New Foton Truck Mate arrives in SA as budget workhorse

The light commercial range is powered by a small petrol motor and can load up to 1.2 tonnes
2 weeks ago

The best-selling cars in SA in August

Young buyers are driving growth amid enhanced affordability
2 days ago

Tata broadens its hit in SA with nice-priced Punch

The Indian vehicle is a new contender in the budget compact SUV market
1 day ago
