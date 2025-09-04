If you’re looking for a supersized luxury SUV to roam the great outdoors in maximum decadence, the pickings include the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover, BMW X7, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and the subject of this test: the Lexus LX.
REVIEW: Does the Lexus LX 700h deliver more than the diesel?
The hybrid SUV is huge, hungry and a beast off road
If you’re looking for a supersized luxury SUV to roam the great outdoors in maximum decadence, the pickings include the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover, BMW X7, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and the subject of this test: the Lexus LX.
Like the others mentioned, the Lexus LX is enormous, kitted out like a palace and has the ability to continue the journey when the tar road ends. Of this group, only the Lexus and its cousin, the Land Cruiser 300, have a ladder-frame chassis, which gives them more rugged off-road abilities than their unibody rivals. The Nissan Patrol, which also had a ladder frame, recently exited the local market.
In 2023 we road tested the LX 500d version of the Lexus, commenting that we liked its luxury, the power and fuel consumption of its 3.3l turbo diesel engine and its all-terrain abilities, though we didn’t necessary feel it warranted costing half-a-million rand more than the Land Cruiser 300.
This time it’s the hybrid Lexus LX 700h on test, which recently replaced the petrol LX 600 as the flagship model in the range. The self-charging LX 700h offers a significant power boost over its predecessor and claims better fuel consumption.
The hybrid drivetrain combines a 3.4l V6 twin-turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Power outputs are 341kW and a mighty 790Nm of torque, making it the most powerful LX to date.
Tested is the adventure-focused seven-seat Overtrail version priced at R2,757,700, with the LX 700h also available in road-based F Sport five-seater and four-seater VIP guises. All LX models have a seven-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, with an additional eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty for the 700h.
The Overtrail is designed for rough trails with all-terrain 18” tyres and front and rear differential locks, and is visually distinctive with an exclusive Desert Moonlight colour with a black gloss spindle grille, matte grey wheels and blacked-out components.
The interior’s huge, and it’s a proper seven-seater with the third row large enough for adults. The modular cabin has electrically folding second- and third-row seats that flip down at the press of a button, creating a huge loading maw for bicycles and other large toys.
The premium, leather-coated cabin comes fully loaded with features such as an electrically adjustable steering column, massaging seats with heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel, premium Mark Levinson audio system and three-zone climate control. There’s also a fridge and a 1,500W AC inverter beneath the centre console to power devices.
A suite of driver-assist features includes a lane-keeping system, trailer sway and crawl control — the latter serving as a low-speed cruise control for off-roading, allowing the driver to focus on steering while the vehicle manages throttle and braking over rough terrain.
Many modern cars are in a competition to have the most minimalist cabins, bundling most features into a touchscreen. The Lexus LX forgoes all that and retains a lot of physical buttons, which makes for a busy dashboard but I find these quick-access controls less of a driving distraction than burrowing into a digital labyrinth.
With its 5.1m length, the behemoth is not easy to park, though the 360º camera is a big help.
There are five drive modes and performance feels lusty in all of them, but this hybrid SUV isn’t frugal.
Lexus claims a fuel consumption of 10l/100km but the test car achieved 14.4l in a town-freeway combo, which is a lot thirstier than the 11.6l/100km we achieved in the diesel.
Thirst aside, driving the biggest Lexus is a refined experience, with the exuberant power served up with minimal sound intrusion into the cocooned cabin.
There’s a telltale bit of judder to reveal the ladder frame chassis, but the vehicle delivers an impressively smooth ride on its high-profile tyres and adaptive variable suspension, even on rough terrain.
With its mighty power, the LX makes child’s play of climbing steep gradients. It is armed for off-road trails with a ground clearance of 205mm supported by a low range transfer case, full-time four-wheel drive, lockable diffs, long-travel suspension and height-adjustable air suspension.
The hybrid battery is in a waterproof tray, giving the LX 700h the same 700mm water fording ability as its non-hybrid stablemates.
Helping guide the huge vehicle through the undergrowth is a “see-through” view displayed on the infotainment screen, allowing the driver to see hidden obstacles.
As a luxury adventure vehicle, the Lexus LX makes a prime choice for continent-crossing expeditions, and in Overtrail spec it’s not afraid to get its boots dirty. The diesel version, which has a R130,000 price saving and quaffs less fuel, might make better financial sense, however.
