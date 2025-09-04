INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New Volvo XC70 long-range hybrid offers 1,200km between fills
Volvo hasn’t disclosed full technical details but it is expected to pair a 1.5l petrol engine with an electric motor
Volvo has launched the new XC70 SUV as the Swedish brand’s first long-range plug-in hybrid, offering a claimed all-electric driving range of more than 200km and more than 1,200km without the need for charging or refuelling.
Volvo hasn’t disclosed full technical details but it is expected to pair a 1.5l petrol engine with an electric motor. The Swedish firm confirms the car is equipped with fast-charging technology, enabling it to charge from 0%-80% in just 23 minutes. The car’s bi-directional charging capacity makes it possible to use the battery as a power bank for other electric devices, such as outdoor and camping appliances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.