LOCAL LAUNCH
New Curvv SUV shows Tata’s stylish side
Under the bonnet sits Tata’s 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine, producing 88kW and 170Nm of torque
04 September 2025 - 13:04
The new Tata Curvv has arrived in SA, bringing with it swoopy, coupé-inspired styling.
Measuring 4,308mm long, this compact crossover SUV is one of the Indian marque’s more seductively-styled offerings. Its aggressive front end features a large symmetrical radiator grille flanked by slim LED daytime running lights and compact LED headlamp clusters. Other standout design elements include gloss black wheel arch cladding, flush-fit door handles and a raked roofline that tapers into a narrow rear deck lid topped with slim LED tail lamp clusters...
