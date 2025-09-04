The Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq - a relative hit and one of General Motors's top-selling EVs. Picture: GENERAL MOTORS
General Motors is cutting output at one of its main electric vehicle (EV) factories, the latest carmaker to pull back on EVs as US President Donald Trump's administration yanks federal support for green cars.
GM will stop production of two electric Cadillac SUVs at its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in December, according to a person familiar with the matter and communications to GM employees viewed by Reuters.
The plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq — a relative hit and one of GM’s top-selling EVs — and the Vistiq, a larger electric SUV. GM also plans to curtail production of those vehicles during the first five months of next year by temporarily laying off one of its two shifts of workers, according to the sources.
The carmaker is also planning to indefinitely delay the start of a second shift at an assembly plant near Kansas City, which is still slated to begin production of the Chevy Bolt EV later this year, the person familiar with the matter said.
Asked for comment, the company said: “General Motors is making strategic production adjustments in alignment with expected slower EV industry growth and customer demand by leveraging our flexible ICE and EV manufacturing footprint.”
The Trump administration’s tax and spending law passed in July withdrew support for EVs, including a $7,500 (R133,540) consumer tax credit that had been in place for about 15 years. Car executives have said they expect a rough patch for EV sales after that subsidy expires on September 30.
“The $7,500 tax credit is driving demand; without that, that'll slow,” GM CEO Mary Barra said at an event in December 2024.
GM slashes output at EV factory on slow demand
General Motors to stop production of two electric Cadillac SUVs amid US regulatory changes
General Motors is cutting output at one of its main electric vehicle (EV) factories, the latest carmaker to pull back on EVs as US President Donald Trump's administration yanks federal support for green cars.
GM will stop production of two electric Cadillac SUVs at its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in December, according to a person familiar with the matter and communications to GM employees viewed by Reuters.
The plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq — a relative hit and one of GM’s top-selling EVs — and the Vistiq, a larger electric SUV. GM also plans to curtail production of those vehicles during the first five months of next year by temporarily laying off one of its two shifts of workers, according to the sources.
The carmaker is also planning to indefinitely delay the start of a second shift at an assembly plant near Kansas City, which is still slated to begin production of the Chevy Bolt EV later this year, the person familiar with the matter said.
Asked for comment, the company said: “General Motors is making strategic production adjustments in alignment with expected slower EV industry growth and customer demand by leveraging our flexible ICE and EV manufacturing footprint.”
The Trump administration’s tax and spending law passed in July withdrew support for EVs, including a $7,500 (R133,540) consumer tax credit that had been in place for about 15 years. Car executives have said they expect a rough patch for EV sales after that subsidy expires on September 30.
“The $7,500 tax credit is driving demand; without that, that'll slow,” GM CEO Mary Barra said at an event in December 2024.
Reuters
NEWS ANALYSIS: US tariffs could be the wake-up call SA needs to avoid car industry demise
US carmakers voice concern about Japan trade deal
Trump tariffs take a $1bn bite out of GM earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
International business briefs: Elliott takes $4bn stake in PepsiCo, pushes for ...
AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector as Foxconn’s Apple era fades
Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates
Norway bucks ‘Tesla shame’ trend despite Musk’s politics
Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall
Tesla awards $29bn in shares to CEO Musk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.