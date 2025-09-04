Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

Extensive collection of Ferraris headed for RM Sotheby’s auction

It is a single-owner bevy from a Swedish collector that includes special Lambos, Paganis and Mercs

04 September 2025 - 10:55
by Phuti Mpyane
The FXX K is one of three Ferrari prototypes from the FXX programme being offered at the auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
RM Sotheby’s has announced the auction of a single-owner collection of some of the most sought after exotic cars on October 11. The Tailored for Speed Collection features immaculate, modern and vintage classics.

The unnamed Swedish owner is a Ferrari fanatic and 32 of the 41 lots hail from the Modena stable. These include old and newer cars, ranging from the Pininfarina-penned 1968 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2, a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa “Monodado” with single-bolt wheels and a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona as the more vintage options.

A limited-series Lamborghini Sian is also looking for a new home. Picture: SUPPLIED
There’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 and a list of modern classics such as the 2009 Scuderia Spider 16M and a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO. More exclusive and extreme specials include a trio of 2009 Ferrari FXX prototypes.

There are also pedigreed steeds from Bugatti, Pagani and Lamborghini. They include a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with its 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine and a 2021 Pagani Huayra Roadster BC that is named after the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Pagani, and the first customer for the brand. The track-only 2022 Pagani Huayra R is also available, as is a 2024 Pagani Utopia.

The Pagani Utopia is powered by a mid-mounted V12. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lamborghini line-up includes a 2021 Sián FKP 37 — one of only 63 made — and a 2024 Huracán Tecnica 60th Anniversary Edition. From Mercedes-AMG is a 2024 GT2 PRO and GT Track Series. A 2016 Bentley Continental GT3-R is also offered.

The auction starts on Saturday, October 11 from 9am at the Dolder Grand Hotel Kurhausstrasse in Zürich, Switzerland.

Bidders can also register their interest online here.

Umhlanga welcomes L’Atelier Concours d’Elegance this weekend

The event connects people with a passion for cars in a relaxed atmosphere
Life
3 hours ago

Classic cars to gather at Santos Beach Auto Extremo in Mossel Bay

One-day event brings together retro classic sports cars and modern performance cars
Life
2 days ago

All-electric Audi Concept-C unveiled with new brand grille

The design study shows the brand’s future design language and return to Auto Union grilles
Life
1 day ago

The Machina and the Skeg launched as one-off MINI JCW duo

One is electric and the other conventionally-powered and created with Deus Ex Machina
Life
21 hours ago
